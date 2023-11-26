Enemy is periodically shelling Kherson, there are hits in Korabelny and Dniprovsky districts

The Russian army periodically shells Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there were hits in Korabelny and Dniprovsky districts of the city.

The enemy attacks damaged houses and a car.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

