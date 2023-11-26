Polish carriers block four checkpoints, up to 3.5 thousand trucks are in queues - State Border Guard Service

As of the morning of November 26, Polish carriers are blocking four checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. They will start blocking the Shehyni checkpoint around the clock on November 27.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, as of the morning, according to Polish border guards, there were about 3,500 trucks in queues in these 4 directions - Yagodyn-Dorogusk, Krakovets-Korcheva, Rava-Ruska-Kreben, Medyka-Shehyni - in Poland in the direction of Ukraine.

"Most of them were in front of the Shehyni checkpoint, as well as in front of the Rava-Ruska checkpoint. I would like to add that, for example, near the Shehyni checkpoint, the protesters have been blocking traffic since November 23 and until now during the daytime from 9:00 to 20:00 (Polish time). And tomorrow the blockade is to start around the clock," he said.

According to Demchenko, it should be understood that these are the four directions where trucks weighing more than 7.5 tons can cross the border, because other checkpoints on the border with Poland can accept trucks up to 7.5 tons.

"That is, the part of the Polish carriers that blocks traffic for trucks clearly understood that if they took such actions in these areas, the traffic for trucks would be blocked as much as possible," explained the SBGS representative.