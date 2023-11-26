ENG
Austria will allocate another €3.8 million for Grain from Ukraine initiative

Austria will allocate another EUR 3.8 million to implement the Grain From Ukraine initiative.

This is reported on the Twitter page of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

"Austria reaffirms that food should never be a weapon and pledges to allocate another €3.8 million to the Grain From Ukraine initiative to contribute to global food security," the statement said.

