Austria will allocate another €3.8 million for Grain from Ukraine initiative
This is reported on the Twitter page of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.
"Austria reaffirms that food should never be a weapon and pledges to allocate another €3.8 million to the Grain From Ukraine initiative to contribute to global food security," the statement said.
