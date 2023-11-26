As of today, 1336 residents remain in Avdiivka, number of those willing to evacuate has decreased, - CMA Barabash

In Avdiivka, Donetsk region, the number of local residents who want to evacuate has decreased, 4 have been evacuated today. There are currently 1336 people in the city.

The head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitaliy Barabash said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The evacuation continues. The number of people who want to leave has slightly decreased. Today, in spite of everything, we managed to evacuate four people from the city. As of now, 1336 people remain in the city. Tomorrow we plan to evacuate a few more people. We will keep an eye on the security situation," noted Barabash.

According to him, the enemy is shelling the evacuation road and using FPV drones. There are currently three groups of volunteers helping people leave the city.

Barabash added that food is being brought to the city, and there are enough reserves. Clean water is being delivered only to critical infrastructure facilities and the volunteer center, but it is not yet possible to provide it to the townspeople. People use water from wells because there is no other option.

Read more: 1523 civilians remain in Avdiivka