Hamas hands over third group of hostages to Red Cross

According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), on Sunday evening, the released Hamas hostages were handed over to the Red Cross.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by CNN.

The third group of released hostages includes 17 people, including both Israelis and foreigners.

As you know, on Friday 24 November at seven o'clock, a four-day ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas group brokered by Qatar came into force.

The Israeli Prison Service reported that it had received a list of 39 Palestinian terrorism convicts who will be released as part of the agreement with Hamas.

