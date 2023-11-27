In Kherson region, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold occupied positions on left bank of Dnipro, 30 enemy attacks were repulsed in the Avdiivka district during day, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

There were 63 combat engagements over the last day. The occupants unsuccessfully stormed the positions of the AFU in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia direction remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Sinkivka, Kharkiv region, and Novoselivske, Luhansk region, where the Defence Forces repelled 7 attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the area of Serebrianka forestry but was unsuccessful.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and east of Northern Donetsk. The Ukrainian defense forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy, supported by air power, keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The enemy's offensive actions east of Novobakhmutivka, south of Novokalynove, Severne, Stepove, Avdiivka, and Pervomayske in the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where defense forces repelled 30 attacks.

In the Mariinka sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the occupants conducted unsuccessful assault operations west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, our defenders continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro, continue to conduct counter-battery struggle, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.