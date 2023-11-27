Consequences of bad weather in Ukraine: in Odesa, 100-meter pipe collapsed at one of boiler houses, 437 settlements were cut off in Poltava region. PHOTOS

Due to the bad weather and snowfall in Ukraine, the worst situation is currently observed in Odesa region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Traffic traffic is blocked on 14 highways, power is cut off in 16 oblasts. In Odesa Oblast, the situation is the most difficult in the north and south of the region: snowdrifts reach one and a half meters. Rescuers, police, national guardsmen, and border guards are involved in eliminating the consequences of bad weather," the State Emergency Service said.

As reported in the Odesa City Council, a pipe more than 100 meters high fell in Odesa as a result of strong wind at one of the regional high-capacity boiler houses.

"We immediately gathered the headquarters on the spot and all the specialists. We are currently assessing the damage and have already started emergency work. We will assess the scale of the damage and work out a work plan to do everything so that the boiler plant starts working as soon as possible," said the mayor of the city, Gennady Trukhanov.

In the Poltava region, 437 settlements were cut off due to worsening weather. Energy workers perform emergency work. 20 brigades and the same number of equipment are involved. This was announced by the head of Poltava RMA Filip Pronin.

Motor vehicle traffic is blocked on 10 sections of the Mykolaiv region roads. Throws reach 2 meters. Over the course of a day, almost a hundred cars were pulled out of the snow and 283 people were rescued, including 35 children, - noted the Department of Emergency Services of the Mykolaiv region.

In total, in the territory of Ukraine, 2,019 settlements in 16 regions were de-energized, 1,370 cargo vehicles were temporarily parked, and 840 cars were towed.

