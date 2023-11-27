US will demand from Turkey compliance with sanctions against Russia and Hamas, - Bloomberg

US Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson will visit Turkey next week for talks on Ankara’s compliance with sanctions against Russia and the terrorist group Hamas.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

It is noted that a US Treasury official will meet in Ankara with his Turkish counterparts, where he will demand that Turkey comply with US sanctions against several Russian companies and the financial activities of Hamas.

Anonymous sources told the agency that the US has also warned several Turkish companies about possible sanctions that could disrupt their ties to the Western financial system.

According to them, Washington is also concerned about Turkey's refusal to join the unilateral US sanctions imposed on Russian ships that make port calls to Turkey and airlines that receive ground handling at Turkish airports.

Nelson's visit underscores the new challenges facing the already strained relationship between Turkey and the United States. The Turkish government does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently called the group an organization fighting for the liberation of the Palestinian people.

At the same time, Ankara seeks to restore relations with Washington and enlist the support of President Joe Biden in the purchase of F-16 military aircraft and the modernization of the existing fleet.