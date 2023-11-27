It will be more difficult for EU to seek support for decisions regarding Ukraine at UN because of war in Middle East, - Borrell

The EU’s high representative for foreign policy and security policy, Josep Borrell, suggests that it will be more difficult for the EU to seek support for decisions regarding Ukraine at the UN because of the war in the Middle East. The reaction of some Latin American countries to the situation in Gaza threatens support for Ukraine.

"Look at the reaction of Latin America... Some countries summoned our ambassadors to inform them that they consider our attitude towards Gaza incompatible with what we stand for in Ukraine," the EU diplomat said.

According to him, such countries as, for example, Chile, which have been very helpful in condemning Russia, say that they do not understand the EU's position on Gaza.

"They don't think we are consistent. These are different conflicts, but world public opinion compares our position with both," Borrell noted.

The diplomat noted that the EU's position was weakened by its attitude to the situation in Gaza.

"The head of one of the Arab countries said this very sharply, saying that it seems that we do not value the lives of one and another equally," Borrell added.

