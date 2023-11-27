In industrial zone of Avdiivka, fierce battles continue, enemy is hunting around clock - head of CMA Barabash

Fierce battles continue in the Avdiivka industrial zone, weather conditions have added to the trouble. The Russians are shelling the positions of the Ukrainian troops around the clock.

Vitalii Barabash, the head of the Avdiiv city military administration, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

"Weather conditions added to the trouble. Gusty wind. The temperature is not very low – -1, -2, but with such a powerful wind it is very difficult," he noted.

Barabash noted that the city is shelled every day, the situation has not changed.

"At night it's more or less calm, sometimes there are massive shellings, but for the most part there are none, and on World Day there is a lot of artillery and rocket artillery," he said.

Barabash emphasized that there is no silence at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders either day or night - the enemy is on the move 24 hours a day.

