Turkey has significantly increased its exports of military goods to Russia this year, - Financial Times. INFOGRAPHICS

In the first nine months of 2023, Turkey reported the export of 45 goods, which the US considers "high priority" for Russia and five countries of the former USSR, worth $158 million. This has heightened the concern of the United States and its allies that the country is acting as a conduit for the supply of secret products from its own manufacturers.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the Financial Times writes about it.

The trade and increased imports to Turkey of 45 materials used by the Russian military have undermined US and European efforts to limit Moscow's ability to equip its armed forces, raising tensions between Ankara and its NATO partners, it said.

In a sign that curbing that trade has become a priority for Washington, Brian Nelson, the US Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, will visit Istanbul and Ankara this week to discuss "preventing the undermining of investigations into trade and financial activities that benefit efforts Russia in its war against Ukraine".

This will be Nelson's second trip to Turkey this year, and it comes amid indications that some dual-use goods that the US and its allies consider to be of special war value are being transported directly to Russia, even though they have been labeled as export to another country.

Attempts to stop this trade with Russia have become more difficult because these goods have both commercial and military uses.

According to a Financial Times analysis of data from the Trade Data Monitor customs database, the average figure for 2015-2021 was $28 million. 45 categories of goods, including goods such as microchips, communications equipment, and parts such as optical sights, are subject to export controls by the US, the EU, Japan, and the UK aimed at preventing their import to Russia.

It says they can be circumvented if companies use intermediary structures to hide their final destination. Turkey's import of high-priority goods from the G7 countries this year increased by more than 60% compared to the same period from 2015 to 2021 and amounts to almost 500 million dollars.

Turkey, along with the United Arab Emirates, is often an intermediate destination for Russian companies seeking to use multi-step import routes to circumvent controls, the EU's sanctions watchdog said. In particular, it was used for the purchase of European goods.

Official data from Turkey showed an increase in declarations on the export of priority goods to the former Soviet countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, but the statistical offices of these countries did not record a corresponding increase in imports.

According to analysts, these wide discrepancies suggest that goods that Turkey claimed were destined for middlemen were instead transported directly to Russia, the FT analysts added.