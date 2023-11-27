Information about activation of spies of Russian Federation within SSU does not correspond to reality, mass media incorrectly interpreted Danilov’s words, - Security Service

The Security Service of Ukraine denied information about the activation of Russian spies within the Service.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the press service of the SSU.

"Countering the attempts of enemy special services to establish their agent networks and destabilize the situation in Ukraine is one of the key directions of the SSU's activities. We record such manifestations and systematically and effectively neutralize the activities of those who intend to harm state security," the message reads.

The SSU noted that during 2022-2023, more than 2,000 traitors were exposed and more than 300 agents of foreign special services were arrested. Among those exposed, in particular, are people's deputies Viktor Medvedchuk, Andrii Derkach, Oleksandr Ponomaryev, Oleksandr Dubinsky, ex-head of the SSU Main Directorate in Crimea Oleh Kulinich, and others.

As a result, the SSU strengthened the direction of counterintelligence activities, changed personnel approaches to its work, and went through internal cleansing.

"The Security Service of Ukraine neutralizes any attempts by the Russian FSS and the game to use its intelligence potential in the conditions of war and does everything possible to ensure that enemy networks are completely eradicated. We emphasize: certain accents, voiced today in the mass media, regarding the activation of the network of spies within the Ukrainian special service, do not correspond to reality and are a manifestation of an incorrect interpretation of the words of the head of the National Security Council," the Security Service added.

