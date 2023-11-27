It is vital for Ukraine to increase production of strike and reconnaissance UAVs, - Ihnat

Ukrainian-made strike and reconnaissance UAVs are needed to wear down Russian air defense and strike critical Russian infrastructure.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat during the broadcast of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"This is a vital necessity (to increase the production of drones - ed.), this is what we need now as much as possible - hundreds, thousands in response to what the enemies are doing.

You see they are building up exactly this type of ammo. You don't even need to invent anything, you also need to do it. We have cooperation with many Western countries, joint production has already been established for certain types of ammunition. So why don't we multiply it? This can be done both on the territory of our state and on the territories of partner states, making strike UAVs is a cheaper way to bother Russia with Ukrainian weapons, I emphasize, because the West is very worried about any escalation, so that we do not use Western wisdom against them on the territory of Russia. Thus, we need to build up all UAVs without exception, FPV drones today are actually a volunteer niche. We see how many volunteers supply them," Ignat said, adding that Ukraine also needs reconnaissance UAVs, which are also shot down by the enemy.

