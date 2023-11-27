Polish carriers threaten to block all checkpoints on border with Ukraine

Polish transporters threatened to block all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. At the moment, the line of trucks at the "Medyka-Szeginie" checkpoint has stretched for 30 kilometers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

"We will strengthen the protest by not allowing cars from Ukraine at all border crossings with Poland. But I think that something will be resolved by then because everything is going in the right direction," said Adam Izdebski, a representative of the Polish Committee for the Protection of Carriers and Employers in the Transport Sector.

According to the Polish mass media, the queue of trucks stretched for 30 kilometers at the "Medyka-Szeginie" checkpoint. The average waiting time is 127 hours.

Firefighters and volunteers in the Przemyśl district provide hot meals to stranded drivers. Polish drivers also stand in queues on the Ukrainian side for several days.

