Three mines in Donetsk region are without power due to shelling: more than 70 miners are trapped underground
Three mines in the Donetsk region were de-energized due to enemy shelling.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.
"Three mines were de-energized due to shelling in Donetsk region. More than 70 miners remained blocked.
One of the frontline thermal power plants was also shelled," the report says.
It is noted that electricity generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. All outages are related to bad weather and hostilities.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password