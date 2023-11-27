The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense will consider the dismissal of the "servant of the people" Bezugla from the post of chairman of the subcommittee. DOCUMENT

Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence is to consider the issue of dismissing Servant of the People people’s deputy Mariana Bezuhla from the post of chair of the subcommittee on democratic civilian supervision and control.

This was reported on Facebook by EU PD Iryna Friz, Censor.NET reports.

"Tomorrow, a meeting of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence is to be held. After a series of posts on social media by Mariana Bezuhla that create the basis for the destruction of unity in society, undermine confidence in the military leadership of the state under martial law, according to the decision of our faction, I initiated consideration by the committee of the issue of depriving her of the position of chairman of the subcommittee on democratic civilian supervision and control," the PD said.

Friz stressed that it is unacceptable for politicians to discredit the military during the war.

"I emphasise that politicians must stop discrediting the military. The issue concerns the state's ability to counteract not only the external enemy, but also internal destabilisation," the PD added.

Friz also noted that initiatives to remove Bezuhla from her post as deputy head of the National Security and Defence Committee are being blocked.

"If a parliamentary decision is needed to recall Mariana Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Committee Chair, which is being blocked despite the existence of two resolutions from the President's representative in parliament, a member of our Committee, Fedir Venislavskyi, and co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, Iryna Gerashchenko, a decision of the National Security Committee is sufficient to remove the subcommittee's leadership. I am counting on the readiness of the committee members to consider the issue and make a decision," she concluded.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, earlier the "servant of the people" Bezuhla criticised Zaluzhny for meeting with civilians. It was also reported that Bezuhla demanded the resignation of the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Zaluzhnyi. According to her, he "failed to provide a plan for 2024".

