Ukraine still supplies spare parts for Russian airplanes and helicopters. Among clients are Russian Defense Ministry and Rostec, - investigators

The Russian invasion and anti-Russian sanctions did not stop the import of Ukrainian components for the Russian aircraft industry.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Avia FED Service has provided the Russian aviation industry with spare parts worth at least 650 million rubles ($7.3 million), with most of it, 370 million rubles ($4.1 million), coming from Ukraine. This is stated in an investigation by the Russian project "Important Stories" and the OCCRP, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

The investigation states that from February 2022 to July 2023, Avia FED Service, according to customs declarations, imported parts for the repair of An-124 aircraft manufactured by the Kharkiv FED Machine-Building Plant for almost 120 million rubles, spare parts for Ka-32 helicopter location stations manufactured by the Kyiv-based Radar plant for more than 67 million, parts for the repair of An-24 and An-12 engines manufactured by Motor Sich, products from the Kyiv-based Artem plant and other Ukrainian enterprises for about 170 million rubles.

In addition to Ukrainian parts, Avia Fed Service imported spare parts from France, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The Russian company Avia FED Service was founded in 1993 as a representative office of the Kharkiv Machine-Building Plant (KhMZ) FED. Its current head is Alexander Reshetnik, a native of Luhansk. According to public procurement data, Avia FED Service's clients include the Russian Defense Ministry, enterprises of the Rostec state corporation, and the presidential special flight detachment Rossiya.

In 2014, the Kharkiv-based FED Machine-Building Plant stopped supplying products to its Russian representative office, and in 2018, Avia FED Service was subject to Ukrainian sanctions. However, according to investigative journalists, this did not stop the import of Ukrainian components for the Russian aviation industry.

The founders of Avia Fed Service registered a company called Linker in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This company specializes in supplying parts for Mi-8, Mi-17, and Ka-32 helicopters. The head of this company, as the investigators found out, is Andrii Kurta, a native of Chernihiv. And the owner is another native of Ukraine, Oleksiy Palchyk.

Linker received Ukrainian products, in particular, from Motor Sich, whose director, Viacheslav Bohuslaev, was detained in October 2022 on suspicion of treason for "illegal supply of military goods for Russian attack aircraft." Investigators also found that the website of Linker's sister company Amis states that the company is the official representative of Motor Sich in the UAE and "has all the necessary permits and licenses."

Linker's last delivery to Avia FED Service was made in January 2023, the investigation said. After that, the supply of components for Russian aviation to Avia FED Service was carried out through Bakaytorg1, a Kyrgyzstan-based company that was registered in April 2023.

In a commentary to the investigators, Avia FED Service director Oleksandr Reshetnyk said that the products of Ukrainian factories that his company handed over to its customers in 2022-2023 were purchased earlier, in 2020-2021, and were simply "lying abroad." Linker owner Oleksiy Palchyk said that his company "has never supplied anything from Ukraine to Russia and is not supplying anything." A representative of Bakaytorg1 from Kyrgyzstan did not contact the investigators.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States and the European Union banned the supply of aircraft and spare parts to Russia, as well as their maintenance and insurance. However, journalists have repeatedly claimed that Moscow is circumventing Western sanctions and has partners who help it do so.