Putin intensifies invasion, sending more Russians to deaths, - UK Defense Secretary Shepps

Ukraine’s courage and the West’s support are holding back Russia’s advance, but we should continue to provide assistance to Ukraine.

This was reported by British Defense Secretary Grant Shepps on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Putin is stepping up his invasion - senselessly sending more Russians to their deaths than at any time since the war began," he said.

Shepps noted that Ukraine's bravery and Western support are holding back Russia's advance, but it is necessary to continue support.

Earlier, British intelligence reported that the losses of the Russian army are the largest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

