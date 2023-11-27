In winter, Russia will use drones much more than missiles, - Ihnat

In winter, Russia may use more drones than missiles to shell Ukraine. However, the Russian invaders are also accumulating missiles.

This was stated in an interview with Novynarnia by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports.

The interviewer asked the spokesperson whether this winter's salvoes would be similar to last year's, when Russia launched a hundred air targets, including cruise and ballistic missiles, in one night.

Ihnat replied that it is worth preparing for a greater intensity of drone shelling.

"In my opinion, Russia will now use drones much more than missiles. We are talking about Shaheds, as well as FPV drones and Lancets along the front line. Of course, they are accumulating missiles, and the Main Intelligence Directorate regularly states this. I think there will be [rocket attacks - ed.], but in what quantity?" said the Air Force spokesman.

