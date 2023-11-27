Ukraine has Western air defense systems in many regions, protected not only Kyiv - Air Force

Other regions of Ukraine, not only the capital, are also already protected from Russian attacks by Western air defense systems.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, in an interview with NV, Censor.NET informs.

Each additional Western anti-aircraft system is a city or several objects covered from danger, he stressed.

Currently, the Air Force has Western air defense systems in many regions of the country.

"I don't just need to say that Kyiv one is getting stronger, it's not true. Yes, Kyiv is well protected, because it is the most attacked, and was attacked the most in the last heating season. Therefore, we must understand that Kyiv (protected - ed.) - of course. And other regions are now already protected by Western systems, both NASAMS and IRIS-T, but I won't say more," Ihnat said.

The Air Force hopes that the new air defense coalition at Ramstein will contribute to the transfer of more Western air defense models.

"Let's hope that the creation of this coalition will allow us to strengthen even more. Every additional installation that comes from the West, or every missile defence weapon system, is a protected city, several objects are protected. This is reinforcement," the spokesman added.

Ihnat is convinced that air defense systems will continue to come from Ukraine's allies.

