In Odesa region, 13 people were injured as result of bad weather, situation in region is most difficult - SES

In the Odesa region, 13 people were injured by the weather, and 8 people sought medical help with signs of hypothermia. The situation in this region of Ukraine is currently the most difficult. The State Emergency Service has already towed 1300 vehicles.

Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service, said this at a briefing at the Ukraine-Uninform Media Center, Censor.NET reports.

"In Odesa region, we have 13 people injured: 8 people sought medical help with signs of hypothermia and 5 people were injured by falling trees," he said.

The spokesperson said that the State Emergency Service units in the Odesa region were involved 216 times in the aftermath of the bad weather. In particular, 15 buses and 12 ambulances were towed away.

Mr. Khorunzhyi noted that the situation in the region is the most difficult, as there are very large snowdrifts on the roads in the Odesa region, which many cars could not get out of. Personnel and equipment of the State Emergency Service were deployed in these areas. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine also joined in, using an armored personnel carrier. In addition, Bohun all-terrain vehicles were used to evacuate people and free cars from snowdrifts.

In total, the State Emergency Service has towed 1300 vehicles, the spokesman said.

Currently, the movement of heavy vehicles is prohibited on 6 roads in Ukraine: three in the Cherkasy region, one each in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kirovohrad regions.

In addition, traffic is temporarily restricted on 2 road sections in Kirovohrad region. In the Mykolaiv region, traffic is blocked on 10 road sections, and in the northern part of the region, traffic is hampered on national roads and adjacent local roads. Snowdrifts there reach 2 meters, Khorunzhyi informed.

He added that the restrictions in the Kyiv region and on entering Kyiv have been lifted.