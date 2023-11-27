At moment there is no data that Tehran and Moscow have agreed on supply of ballistic missiles to Russian Federation, - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Currently, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has no information that Tehran and Moscow have reached agreements on the supply of Fateh-110 and Zolfagar ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Andrii Cherniak in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, since last year, Russia has not abandoned attempts to obtain missile weapons from Iran.

"We are talking, in particular, about Fateh-110 and Zolfagar ballistic missiles. The aggressor state really works very diligently in this direction, makes serious diplomatic efforts, which, however, are not successful at the moment," Cherniak noted.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, no missile supplies from Iran to Russia have been recorded so far.

"According to our data, there are no relevant decisions or agreements between Moscow and Tehran at the moment," Cherniak added.

As previously reported, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Iran could transfer short-range ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation.