Russians use ZNPP as firing position for deployment of MLRS and shelling of Ukrainian territories - Energoatom

The Russian army deployed MLRS near Zaporizhzhia NPP.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by NNEGC Energoatom.

It is noted that on Sunday, November 26, 2023, experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who are at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, heard characteristic sounds similar to the flight of unguided missiles from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Although the IAEA team did not notice the missiles due to the clouds, the characteristic sound indicated that they were fired from MLRS near the ZNPP. This is stated in the Agency's message.

"Today's events (26.11. - Ed.) once again clearly demonstrate the extremely fragile situation with nuclear safety and security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, "Europe's largest nuclear power plant located on the front line continues to face many potential threats as a result of this war.

SE NNEGC Energoatom once again called on the international community to make efforts as soon as possible to return the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP under full control of Ukraine, as this is the only way to guarantee the safe operation of Europe's largest nuclear facility!