"Servant of People" Tsyba on Bezuhla’s words about Zaluzhnyi: I consider my colleague’s statements unacceptable during the war

Tetiana Tsyba, People’s Deputy of the Servant of the People, considers the statements of her colleague Mariana Bezuhla unacceptable during the war.

This is stated in Tsyba's post on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"I consider my colleague's statements unacceptable during the war. Of course, everyone has the right to their own opinion. Of course, any official should be subject to control. Of course, if there are questions, they must be asked. Even critical ones. But in times of war, questions to the military and political leadership should be exclusively within the framework of clearly defined procedures and institutions. Otherwise, it is regarded as discrediting and provocation that plays into the hands of the enemy," the post reads.

As Censor.NET reported, earlier the "servant of the people" Bezuhla criticized Zaluzhnyi for meeting with civilians. It was also reported that Bezuhla demanded the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi. According to her, he "could not provide a plan for 2024".

Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence is to consider the issue of dismissing Bezuhla from the post of head of the subcommittee on democratic civilian oversight and control.

