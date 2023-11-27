State Department is optimistic about approval by US Congress of additional aid package for Ukraine

The U.S. State Department is optimistic about the prospects for approving a package of additional funding for Ukraine and other defense needs in Congress, and the Senate is preparing to make a decision in the next few weeks.

This was stated at a briefing on Monday by US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

"As far as Ukraine is concerned, we are optimistic about an additional U.S. aid package," O'Brien said.

He drew attention to the fact that the Senate is preparing to make a decision on the package "within the next few weeks," and in the US House of Representatives "there is a large majority that supports an additional package that will provide critical security assistance to Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine, as well as potentially address other important issues such as migration."

"Obviously, any political process is not finished until it is completed, but we believe there is a significant majority in support of this package and it should be brought to a vote in the Senate and the House of Representatives," O'Brien added.

In September, the White House asked Congress to approve a $106 billion additional funding package, which includes more than $61 billion in funding for Ukraine, as well as spending on aid to Israel, Taiwan and border protection.

But the initiative stalled due to opposition from far-right Republicans in the House of Representatives, whose new speaker, Mike Johnson, offered to split aid to Ukraine and Israel.

