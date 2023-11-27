During day, 79 combat clashes took place, enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in six directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 27.11.2023.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"It has been the 642nd day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against our state. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. 79 combat clashes took place during the day.

In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 3 air strikes, carried out 13 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 15 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar shelling, including Popivka of the Chernihiv region; Volodymyrivka, Veselivka, Stepok of the Sumy region; Starytsia, Tykhe, Stroivka of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka and Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region, where the Defense Forces repelled 3 attacks. It carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Stepova-Novoselivka of the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Serebryanskyi forestry of the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske of the Donetsk region. Here our soldiers repelled more than 12 attacks. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Dibrova, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Pereizne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Markove, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and New York of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults east of Novobakhmutivka, northeast of Berdychiv, Avdiivka, Opytne, Sieverne and south of Tonenke of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 21 attacks. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Keramik, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where our soldiers repelled 9 attacks. About 10 settlements came under the artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain its lost position near Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region 2 times. More than 25 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling, among them Verbove, Mali Shcherbaki, Piatikhatky, Kamianske, Stepnohrisk, Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy shelled the city of Kherson with artillery. The Defense Forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. They continue to inflict fire damage on the occupiers.

Units of missile forces inflicted damage on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy," the General Staff said.