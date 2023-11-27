ENG
During day, enemy launched one missile and three air strikes, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the day, the enemy launched 1 missile and 3 air strikes, carried out 13 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 3 air strikes, carried out 13 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the report says.

Read more: Defense forces repelled Russian attacks in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions on November 25, - General Staff

