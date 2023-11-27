People’s Deputy Kryvosheiev registered in Verkhovna Rada resolution on dismissal of "Servant of People" Bezuhla from post of deputy chairman of Committee on National Security

The parliament registered a resolution on the dismissal of MP Mariana Bezuhla from the post of deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

As Censor.NET informs, People`s Deputy Ihor Kryvosheiev announced this on Facebook and published a copy of the document.

The deputy noted that red lines exist. During the war, the Ukrainian people have demonstrated that they can stand in solidarity.

"Ms. Bezuhla cannot remain in the position of deputy chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. Dot. I registered a resolution on her dismissal!" wrote Kryvosheiev.

Read more: The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense will consider the dismissal of the "servant of the people" Bezugla from the post of chairman of the subcommittee. DOCUMENT

As Censor.NET reported, earlier the "servant of the people" Bezuhla criticized Zaluzhnyi for meeting with civilians. It was also reported that Bezuhla demanded the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi. According to her, he "could not provide a plan for 2024".

Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence is to consider the issue of dismissing Bezuhla from the post of head of the subcommittee on democratic civilian oversight and control.

As a reminder, People`s Deputy Liudmyla Buimister filed a complaint with the Prosecutor General's Office to open criminal proceedings under the articles "treason" and "espionage" against the "servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla. Yurii Hudymenko appealed to the Security Service of Ukraine with a demand to investigate the case of the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Mariana Bezuhla for the disclosure of state secrets.