Polish government proposes Ukraine to fulfill protesters’ demand and cancel electronic queue for Polish trucks

The Minister of Infrastructure of Poland, Andrzej Adamczyk, called on Ukraine to comply with the requirements of Polish road carriers that block the border.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

The Polish Ministry of Infrastructure noted that one of the reasons for the protest of Polish carriers is the electronic queue introduced by Ukraine for trucks returning to the European Union without cargo. Such a system, according to the Polish government, makes it impossible to fulfill further orders and reduces the competitiveness of companies.

Minister Adamczyk called for the abolition of the mandatory registration of trucks in the electronic queue at at least two checkpoints: "Zosyn – Ustyluh" and "Nyzhankovychi – Malchowice".

The Polish minister also appealed to the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Wieljan, to restore the need to obtain permits for international transportation, which were canceled for Ukrainian transport companies. According to him, the Polish Road Transport Inspectorate found violations of the rules by Ukrainian carriers, which he reported to the European Commissioner for Transport.

Read more: Polish carriers threaten to block all checkpoints on border with Ukraine

"These actions are a continuation of the efforts of the Ministry of Infrastructure to eliminate its (strike at the border – ed.) causes that lie in Ukraine and the European Union," the Polish department said in a statement.

In addition, the text noted that preparations are underway for the meeting of the EU Transport Council, which will be held on December 4, 2023 in Brussels. It is going to discuss the consequences of the agreement on the abolition of the need to obtain permits for international transportation for Ukrainian carriers.