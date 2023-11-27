Germany will allocate 300 million euros to Ukraine for repair and modernization of power grid
Germany will allocate 300 million euros to help Ukraine in the energy sector.
As Censor.NET informs, German Ambassador Martin Jäger announced this on social network X.
"Based on our long-term partnership, Germany provides Ukrenergo with more than 300 million euros for the repair and modernization of the network," the statement said.
The ambassador noted that Ukrenergo is one of the main beneficiaries of the German contribution of EUR 200 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.
"Together we keep the lights on," Jäger added.
