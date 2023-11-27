Speaker of US House of Representatives Johnson is confident that Congress will approve provision of additional aid to Ukraine before Christmas

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson views the United States Congress’ approval of additional aid for Ukraine "with confidence and optimism."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Politico.

"I think it's all going to come together in the coming days. I'm optimistic about it, I'm confident that we can do it - see it through," Johnson said.

He added that there is a sense of urgency in providing assistance to both Israel and Ukraine, adding that there is "a lot of intense negotiations" among members of Congress.

Johnson also said that aid to Israel is a top priority for the United States, and called aid to Ukraine another priority.

"Of course, we cannot allow Vladimir Putin to march across Europe, and we understand the need to provide assistance to Ukraine," Johnson said.

