With Patriot Ukrainian air defense has already shot down 15 Russian "Kinzhal" missiles - Air Force

Ukrainian air defence has already shot down 15 Russian Kinzhal missiles using Patriots.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"We have already downed 15 Kinzhals. Plus dozens more downed ballistic missiles flying towards Kyiv. Patriot has proven itself," Ihnat said.

According to him, in order to defend against ballistic missiles, we need to have more ground-based systems with modern missiles, like the Patriot. However, there are no such systems in the world, but Ihnat noted that there is an increase in air defence production capacity in Germany, France, and the United States, as everyone has realised that ground-based air defence systems are still very much needed.

At the same time, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force suggests that Ukraine will be threatened by a large number of drones, which require "rational weapons", such as Gepard systems, to destroy.

"If the announcement about 60 Gepard systems that the US wants to buy for us comes true, it will be a serious reinforcement. Because we need to defend ourselves against the Shaheds. We need something to shoot down the Shaheds without wasting anti-aircraft missiles, mostly Western ones. Drones are something that will threaten us in large numbers. Therefore, we need rational weapons to destroy them. We need anti-aircraft guns, such as Gepard and similar systems," he explained.

Ihnat explained that such systems have their own locator, optical targeting, radar tracking and automated control.



"The system destroys a "shahed" in one step. Let's say, eight explosive shells are fired, which then explode into thousands of striking elements. A cloud of shrapnel and the Shahed is guaranteed to be destroyed. Such systems are the most effective and rational in our case. However, they have a range of up to 5 kilometres," said the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force.

