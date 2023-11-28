The USA turns focus from Middle East war to Ukraine - The Guardian

According to The Guardian, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has begun to turn his attention back to Ukraine, NATO and the Western Balkans after weeks of intense focus on the war in the Middle East.

In the previous months, the Secretary of State devoted most of his time to the crisis in Gaza. In particular, he made two trips to the Middle East.

"Now, amid signs that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which expires on Monday, could be extended, Blinken is flying to Brussels for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers," the newspaper notes.

In Brussels, the Alliance is set to reaffirm its support for defending Ukraine from Russian invasion, explore ways to ease tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, and consider preparations for NATO's 75th anniversary next year.

The two-day session on Tuesday and Wednesday will include the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of Foreign Ministers.

