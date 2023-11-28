The Ukrainian government this week will announce changes in the approach to mobilization, - The Guardian

This week, the Ukrainian government intends to change the practice of conscription, and the changes will be announced in the coming days.

This is reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET informs with reference to UP.

According to the publication, citing a "senior official", the changes will include the use of commercial recruitment companies to conduct a more targeted recruitment. Recruits will be able to choose areas of service that match their skills.

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov told the publication that the army will cooperate with Ukraine's two largest recruitment companies to identify people with specific skills and to discourage qualified Ukrainians who want to help the army but do not want to go to the front from trying to evade the draft.

"Mobilisation will become more flexible, the specialities that are needed will be announced, and people will volunteer for a specific position. For example, they need welders or fitters and so on," Danilov said.