Troops of Russian Federation carried out unsuccessful assaults in 6 directions, during day - 84 clashes, - General Staff

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, 84 combat clashes took place during the past day. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 8 air strikes, carried out 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Today, the Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on Ukraine, using 1 attack UAV of the "Shahed-136/131" type, the enemy drone was destroyed. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Stepova-Novoselivka, Kharkiv region, suffered air strikes; Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Novoukrainka, Donetsk region.

More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

According to the General Staff, in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Synkivka and Petropavlivka areas of the Kharkiv region, where the Defense Forces repelled 3 attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out assaults in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Serebrianka Forestry of the Luhansk region, and Terny, Yampolivka, Torsky of Donetsk region. Here Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders repelled 28 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanovsky, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved borders," the message reads.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The enemy's offensive actions east of Novobakhmutivka, northeast of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Opytne, Severne, and south of Tonenke of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 23 attacks.

In the Mariinka direction, the invaders, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region. Here, the Defense Forces repelled 9 attacks.

The General Staff also informs that the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarske direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried 3 times to restore the lost position near Robotyne and Novoprokopivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, our soldiers will continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.

Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on the command post and 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy.