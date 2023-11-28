Higher Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine arrested People’s Deputy Labaziuk with alternative bail of UAH 40 million, - NABU

HACC took into custody a People’s Deputy of Ukraine who tried to bribe top officials in the field of reconstruction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press center.

Unlawful benefits were offered for receiving contracts for the reconstruction of infrastructure facilities worth 1 billion hryvnias.

The alternative is a deposit for UAH 40 million.

On November 24, 2023, HACC arrested an accomplice of the people's deputy with the alternative of paying UAH 12 million in bail.

It was previously reported that on November 27, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered the selection of a preventive measure for People's Deputy from the group "For the Future" Serhii Labaziuk, who is suspected of bribing civil servants. After four hours of sitting, around 8:30 p.m., the judge announced that he would make a decision by tomorrow and announce it at 8 a.m.

Also remind, that SAPO and NABU suspect People's Deputy Labazyuk of trying to bribe the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure.