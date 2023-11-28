NATO supports candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Rutte for position of Secretary General of Alliance, - mass media

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is the favorite to be the next NATO secretary general, despite the victory of the far-right Freedom Party in the parliamentary elections.

This is stated in the AFP publication, Censor.NET informs with reference to "EP".

The name of Jens Stoltenberg's successor is expected to be announced before the NATO summit in Washington next year.

According to diplomats, Rutte has the support of key NATO countries - the United States, Great Britain, France, and Germany.

At the same time, it is assumed that the approval of the candidacy of the new head of NATO will be difficult, in particular, due to the possible opposition of Hungary and Turkey.

An obstacle for Rutte may be the situation he will leave behind in the Netherlands. The victory of the far-right Geert Wilders caused a shock across Europe.

"If you came from the disaster site, it may be more difficult for you to make arguments," said a diplomat from one of the NATO countries.

In addition, the Alliance fears the possible return of Donald Trump to the post of US president.

Read more: Stoltenberg: Ukraine’s full membership in NATO is not possible in context of war

Rutte is said to have been unafraid to speak directly to Trump and even publicly contradicted him during a visit to the White House about a possible trade deal between the US and the EU.

Supporters of Rutte say that in the situation with Trump, his long experience of finding compromises as the head of the government could come in handy.

According to Stoltenberg, Rutte was "a friend and a good colleague".

"He is a capable politician with extensive experience as prime minister. But it is not for me to decide who will be my successor," Stoltenberg added.

Read more: Front line has not changed significantly, situation is very difficult, but Russian army is suffering losses in both personnel and equipment, - Stoltenberg