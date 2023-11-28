At the auction through Prozorro for nutrition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it had already been possible to reduce prices from the starting one by 22%, - Yarovaya

The process of purchasing food for the AFU is continuing. Currently, winners have already been determined in 11 lots out of 30 for a total amount of UAH 3.2 billion. Savings relative to the starting price amounted to 913 million UAH, which is 22%.

This was reported in her Telegram-channel by a member of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense, a member of the collegial body for logistics of the Ministry of Defense, volunteer Dana Yarovaya, reports Censor.NET.

"From the feedback received in the comments, it is clear that the main problematic issue is quality. I begin to knock on the "high offices" of the Ministry of Defense to create an integrated food quality control system directly in military units, - "Yarovaya wrote.

She also noted that many participants simply do not have the necessary tender documentation that meets the prescribed technical conditions.

"Some companies did not provide almost any documents at all, which indicates that they did not intend to conclude supply contracts at all. There is only one conclusion: some permanent "players" in the food market have switched to manipulating front companies and other tender trolling," - Yarovaya explained.

According to her, in some of these cases, the Ministry of Defense has already appealed to law enforcement agencies.

Read more: For security reasons, Ministry of Defense will withhold data on manufacturers and suppliers of clothing allowance for Armed Forces