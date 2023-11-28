"Servant of the people" and a friend of Ermak Tishchenko hid the purchase of new real estate and cars during the war. VIDEO

In the summer of 2022, the former manager of the closed Velour restaurant owned by PD Tyshchenko became the owner of a mansion with a swimming pool in Kozyn and the land under it, an apartment in Kyiv, and a premium Mercedes-Benz minibus. The property was registered in the name of the restaurant’s ex-manager, Serhiy Vakalchuk, in half an hour.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an investigation by Bihus.Info.

According to journalists, on 17 June 2022, Serhii Vakalchuk (former director of Rimid (a legal entity of Velour restaurant), co-owned by Mykola Tyshchenko before becoming a member of parliament) was registered for a 322 m² house in Kozyn and two plots of land on the lake near the estate. The two-storey house has four bedrooms, a cinema, a gym, an outdoor swimming pool, a sauna, a playground, a garage for two cars, etc. The estimated cost of the house can range from $888 thousand to $1.8 million (it was put up for sale with such price tags in 2022-2023).

On 17 June 2022, Vakalchuk also became the owner of an apartment of almost 100 m² in the building where the Velour restaurant was located. The approximate market value of such a property is $270-290 thousand.

All this real estate was registered in the name of the former restaurant manager Tyshchenko within half an hour, the investigation says.

At the end of August 2022, Vakalchuk became the owner of a premium 2016 Mercedes-Benz V250 minibus worth more than $50,000.

"This minibus began to appear in the posts of Mykola Tyshchenko and his wife on social media on the 1 of October 2022. Tyshchenko drove it to the de-occupied areas of Kharkiv and Kherson regions, to visit fraudulent call centres in Kyiv, and to check a pedestrian crossing in Uzhhorod," the authors of the investigation note.

The Bihus.Info editorial team also spotted this car near the Verkhovna Rada on the day of the plenary session attended by Mykola Tyshchenko.

Bihus.Info notes that Serhiy Vakalchuk had no official income that would be enough for these purchases. In his personal life, the former Velour director used a 2008 Opel Vectra, while his wife owned a 2017 Opel Corsa. On the eve of the full-scale invasion, Vakalchuk most likely lived near Kyiv in an apartment in a residential complex in Chayky (this is indicated by the relevant entries in the phone book, publications by Vakalchuk's daughter on social media, etc.)

The journalists were unable to find Vakalchuk at any of his known addresses (even at his newly purchased house in Kozyn). He also did not respond to phone calls and messages. At the same time, PD Mykola Tyshchenko left the questions of journalists, which were passed to him through his assistant, without comment.

