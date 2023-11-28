For two days in row, Russians use less kamikaze drones, but they continue to shell with GABs, - Tarnavsky

Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks by Russian invaders in the East.

This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria", General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, Censor.NET reports.

"For two days in a row, a decrease in the number of kamikaze drones has been recorded. However, the enemy continues to drop anti-aircraft missiles. Ground infantry attacks continue. The enemy continues to lose hundreds of manpower. In various directions, there are more and more cases when ordinary soldiers refuse to participate in active offensive actions. The occupiers continue to replenish the bloodless units with prisoners. This so-called "special contingent" is considered expendable by the Russian command. And without pity throws in meat assaults," the report says.

Offensive actions of the Russian Federation east of Novobakhmutivka, northeast of Berdychiv, in the areas of Avdiivka, Opytne, Severne, and south of Tonenke were unsuccessful. A total of 23 attacks were repelled.

The total losses of the occupiers in the operational zone of the OSGT "Tavria" amounted to 374 people. 1 tank and 1 ammunition depot were destroyed.

At the same time, an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction continues.

