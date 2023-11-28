Idea of demobilizing military after 18 or 36 months of continuous service is being discussed in Verkhovna Rada, - Venislavsky

There is no final decision on this matter, the idea is still under discussion.

This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence, and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky in a commentary to Obozrevatel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, with regard to social protection, it is planned to systematically regulate issues related to leaves, in particular, those who have returned from captivity, at the birth of a child, etc.

"For example, a new additional leave with pay for 90 calendar days is proposed for servicemen released from captivity (except for those who refused to continue their service and want to resign). One of the key proposals is to legislate the right of the military to demobilization. The parliament is discussing the idea of demobilizing servicemen after 18 or 36 months of continuous service, but so far it is only at the level of discussion and there is no final decision on this issue," the MP said.

