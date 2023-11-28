Russia has suspended exchange of prisoners of war to give impression that Ukraine is not acting - Coordination Headquarters

The Russian Federation suspended the exchange of prisoners of war in an attempt to influence Ukrainian society and create the impression that the authorities are allegedly not working on this issue.

Petro Yatsenko, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, stated this in a comment to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, it makes no sense for Ukraine to keep Russian prisoners. It was Russia, for its part, that suspended exchanges, thus trying to influence Ukrainian society.

"They are trying to convince that, as they say, nothing is happening, look! But in fact, work is going on, we are not sitting idly by, we are constantly working to organize the next exchanges," Yatsenko noted.

Read more: Ukraine returned bodies of 94 fallen soldiers

According to Yatsenko, Ukraine is ready for dialogue and puts forward certain proposals to the Russians.

"We demonstrate proposals. For example, we created a coordination headquarters together with the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Ukrainian authorities created so-called mixed medical commissions - this is a tool provided for in the Third Geneva Convention.

This commission includes two representatives of a neutral country and one representative of a detaining country, that is, Ukraine. A similar commission should be formed by the Russian side so that these commissions, visiting places of detention, could identify prisoners of war who need medical care and who should be repatriated," said the representative of the Coordination Headquarters.

Read more: Ukraine returned bodies of another 50 defenders

Yatsenko also informed that Ukraine sent an open letter on behalf of the Secretary of the Coordination Staff, General Dmytro Usov.

"We emphasize that Russia must also fulfill its international agreements and agreements that they have signed. They constantly at the diplomatic level, in the UN, for example, claim that they comply with everything. We show that de facto no, nothing is happening ", Yatsenko added.