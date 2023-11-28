Occupiers do not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, slight advance cost Russian troops thousands of casualties, - British intelligence

In the battles for Avdiivka, Donetsk region, the Russian army made little progress, trying to surround the city. The advance cost the units of the Russian Federation thousands of victims.

This is stated in the report of British intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that in recent days, Russian troops have made small advances in the northern direction of the "mites", trying to surround Avdiivka.

Since the beginning of October 2023, Russian troops have advanced the front line in this area by 2 km.

"Despite modest successes, this advance is probably one of the biggest Russian achievements since the spring of 2023. It cost the units involved in the hostilities thousands of casualties," the report says.

This operation is gradually bringing Russian troops closer to the Avdiivka coke plant, where Ukrainian troops maintain one of their main defensive positions, British intelligence adds.

"Although Avdiivka has become an important point on the Ukrainian front line, Ukraine continues to control a corridor about 7 km wide, through which supplies to the city are carried out," the British Ministry of Defense added.

Read more: Russian Federation took air defense systems from Kaliningrad, - British intelligence