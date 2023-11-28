SSU: Russian General Kobylash, who commanded missile attack on Uman skyscraper, is under suspicion

Russian General Sergey Kobylash, who ordered the attack on a house in Uman, Cherkasy region, was served with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"The official ordered missile strikes on a residential apartment building and a parking lot in Uman, Cherkasy region, on April 28 this year. The enemy shelling killed 23 local residents, including 6 children. Nine people were also injured, and one person is still missing," the statement said.

In addition to the destroyed multi-storey building, 7 nearby residential buildings, 6 enterprises and 70 civilian vehicles sustained significant damage.

The Russians carried out an air strike on the city with two X-101 missiles fired from a Russian TU-95MS heavy bomber.

"It has been established that Kobylash has been directly involved in the war against Ukraine since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion. Before that, the war criminal "distinguished himself" when he commanded the bombing of civilian infrastructure in Syria and Georgia. For this, he received a general's rank and a "hero of Russia" star," the SSU added.

Kobylash was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder).