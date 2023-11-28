Russians force Ukrainian children to write letters to occupiers - National Resistance Center

Russians use children in the temporarily occupied territories to glorify the war. Ukrainian children are forced to write letters to the occupiers under the dictation of a "teacher".

This is reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian propaganda distorts the mind and has no ethical boundaries, so Russians use children in the temporarily occupied territories to glorify war.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale offensive to destroy the Ukrainian state and nation. Now, in the TOT, the enemy is trying to realize its original plan.

In the occupied territories, a "letter to a soldier" campaign is being held in elementary schools. As part of it, propagandists cynically force Ukrainian children to write letters to the occupiers under the dictation of a "teacher"," the statement said.

