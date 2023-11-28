NATO has weapons that Ukraine needs for technological breakthrough in war, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

NATO has weapons that can provide Ukraine with a technological breakthrough in the war against Russia. These weapons must be sent to Ukraine so that it can adapt its strategy to the conditions of war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis during a press conference before the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

"I know that we now have the weapons that Ukraine needs. They're here, they're not used, we send them to third countries, we sell them anywhere, but we don't send them to Ukraine. We can do it, and it could give the technological breakthrough that General Zaluzhnyi is asking for. Then he could adapt his strategy. If we open our supplies to him, he can do anything," Landsbergis said.

The minister noted that Russia started a war not only against Ukraine but also "against all of us."

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister also expressed surprise that Russia is again invited to meetings of international organizations, referring to the OSCE summit in Skopje.

"How many times do we have to repeat this mistake? One, two, three, four? We once again invite Russia to discuss what is an immediate threat not only to our interests but also to our very existence," Landsbergis said.

He added that Lithuania, like the other two Baltic countries, has decided not to participate in the OSCE summit, the countries will return when "Russia becomes different."

