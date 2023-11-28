Germany will increase support for Ukraine, - German Foreign Minister Baerbock

Germany and its partners will increase support for Ukraine, which defends peace not only in its country, but also in Europe.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock before the start of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Baerbock assured that Germany will not only continue military support for Ukraine in its self-defense but will increase it - evidence of this is the latest decision to double military aid to 8 billion euros next year.

"We are making it clear, also here at this meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, that security and peace in Ukraine is also a guarantee of peace in Europe. And that is why Germany, together with other partners, continues and increases our support for Ukraine, because Ukraine protects peace not only for its people but also protects peace in Europe," she stressed.

When asked whether Ukraine could "launch a counteroffensive again to turn the situation on the battlefield in its favor," Burbock said that "if the media, unfortunately, have become somewhat accustomed to the fact that there is a brutal Russian offensive, a war, on the European continent, we must always remember that this is not about theoretical issues, not about abstract counteroffensives, but about the fact that Ukraine must allow all people in its country, especially in eastern Ukraine, to live in peace and freedom and, above all, wants to free them from this brutal oppression."

The German Foreign Minister emphasized the numerous crimes and atrocities committed in Ukraine by the Russian occupiers in the occupied territories.

"Therefore, it is not about whether Ukraine can somehow make progress militarily, but about saving people who have been experiencing the worst things imaginable in this world for more than 650 days," Baerbock added.

