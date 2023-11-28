EU mission to arrive in Kyiv next week with proposal for security commitments for Ukraine

Next week, the EU will send a mission to Kyiv to present EU proposals on security commitments for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said this at a press conference in Brussels with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

According to him, the European Union has made progress on security commitments for Ukraine, and the European Council has approved their framework.

"We started discussing them today and next week my Deputy for Security and Defence will come to Kyiv to present the proposals to his Ukrainian counterparts so that I can present them to EU leaders by the end of the year," Borrell said.

Also read: EU Council increases funding for training of Ukrainian military by 194 million euros