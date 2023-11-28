There is no "fatigue" from war among EU countries. Support for Ukraine will continue, - Borrell

There is no what is called "war fatigue" among the EU member states.

This was stated by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

"To be honest, I don't see any signs of what you call 'fatigue' among the member states. Everyone is concerned, and everyone recognizes the successes of Ukrainians, which are not always talked about enough," he said.

Among the successes, Borrell named the functioning of the "grain corridor" without Russia, which became possible due to the displacement of the Russian Black Sea Fleet from the western part of the sea; the consolidation of the Armed Forces on the left bank of the Dnipro River near Kherson.

"I am convinced that the member states will continue to support Ukraine, because this is an existential issue for us. We cannot afford to be "tired" because this is our obligation," he added.

