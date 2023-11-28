Volunteers demand that the government cancel new procedure for importing humanitarian aid

The volunteer headquarters "Ukrainian Team" appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a demand to cancel Resolution No. 953, which introduces a new procedure for crossing the border and distributing humanitarian aid. This procedure will make it impossible to supply humanitarian aid to the military and displaced persons, volunteers say.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"We demand from the Cabinet of Ministers not to postpone, but to cancel Resolution No. 953 of September 5, 2023 "Some issues of the passage and accounting of humanitarian aid under martial law". This document makes it impossible to receive humanitarian aid from foreign partners and will lead to the collapse of volunteering. Each item of this Procedure is another circle of bureaucratic hell that all volunteers of Ukraine will now have to overcome," the statement reads.

The volunteer headquarters emphasizes that after the new "Procedure for the importation and accounting of humanitarian aid under martial law" comes into effect, millions of ordinary Ukrainians and the military will be deprived of the necessary timely assistance.

"Instead of helping, volunteers will be forced to persuade Western charities to comply with excessive government requirements for the import of humanitarian goods. We call on the government to repeal Resolution No. 953, which paralyzes the volunteer movement in the country! You can't win with bureaucracy," the Ukrainian team stressed.

